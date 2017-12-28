The 12th Doctor bowed out on Christmas Day - replaced by the series' first female incarnation of the character
The festive period is a much-anticipated period for most people but this Christmas Day was more important for Doctor Who fans than most: after Peter Capaldi’s 12th Doctor regenerated into a woman. Jodie Whittaker became the first female Doctor - and the 13th overall - but one fan in particular was concerned about the regeneration process and wrote to Capaldi to tell him his fears.
Peter Capaldi wrote a handwritten note to a concerned nine-year-old super fan
Nine-year-old super fan David McGilloway, from Londonderry, had been "dreading" the regeneration according to his dad Brian but actor Capaldi sent him a note - via Father Christmas - to ease his worries.
Capaldi’s handwritten letter assured McGilloway that while "regenerating is not completely good fun" and "can be a little bit icky (like really bad flu)", it "always, always turned out good for Dr. Who."
David’s father posted Capaldi’s reply on Twitter yesterday (27 Dec) and praised the way the Thick of It actor had taken the time out to write to his son.
Tweeting a picture of the letter itself, Brian wrote: "#PeterCapaldi is my 9yo son’s fav #DoctorWho and he was dreading his regeneration. And then he got this letter with some words of comfort from the Doctor himself among his Santa presents. Such a kind man.”
Speaking to the BBC, young David said: "The letter was just so magical, the envelope it came in, Peter Capaldi drew a Dalek on it and it said my name on it."
In the letter, Capaldi also reassured David the old Doctors never really go away, "they are always there in time and space".
He wrote: "It's like the Doctor says, everything ends and it's always sad. But everything begins again, and that's always happy. Be happy.
"So have a brilliant Xmas, a Happy New Year and a wonderful life - I'm sure you will."
Doctor Who was first broadcast in 1963 and had a relaunch in 2005.
Capaldi replaced Matt Smith as the Doctor - whose ability to regenerate has allowed a number of actors to play the role - four years ago.
