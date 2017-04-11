It's hard to think of cult classic television shows without 'Doctor Who' instantly springing to mind. For decades now, a variety of different actors, crew members and storylines have helped bring the time-travelling titular character to life, gaining legions of fans both old and new throughout the years.

Peter Capaldi is the titular character in 'Doctor Who'

Currently heading into its tenth series on BBC One, Peter Capaldi is the actor taking on the role of the Doctor, but when all is said and done this time round, he'll be replaced by an as-of-now unannounced new face. Rumours even suggest that for the first time, the regenerated new Doctor may be a woman.

Capaldi's not the only person leaving his position on the show, with chief showrunner Steven Moffat also stepping down. His slot has already been filled however, with 'Downton Abbey' creator Chris Chibnall set to take the reins during series 11 and beyond.

Series 10 will be Peter Capaldi's last

What's now on everybody's mind is exactly how Capaldi will be saying goodbye to the long-running sci-fi series. In the past, we've seen the likes of actors Matt Smith and David Tennant leave in fairly standard and unspectacular ways. That doesn't seem like it'll be the case with Capaldi.

Speaking to the New York Times about his final season, Capaldi teased of his final scene: "It's more complicated [than usual]. There's this notion now that it's the same process he's gone through every time, and that's not true. It's only the last couple of regenerations that have been, as it were, fairly straightforward ones. I can't go into the details of a lot of it, because I know what happens, but I don't know how it happens."

The comments should come as somewhat of a surprise to viewers who had until this point assumed Capaldi's Doctor would leave the show in the same vein as those before him. It's certainly more exciting to discover his exit is going to be a unique one, and should bring in the viewers when Capaldi's final episode airs later this year.

For now though we'll be joining him on his final adventures, as he and his companions do battle against some of the franchise's most iconic villains.

'Doctor Who' returns to BBC One at 7.20pm on Saturday, April 15. It'll then come to BBC America in the US.