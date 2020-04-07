Peter Andre is grateful he has an extra large bed because it's ''perfect for social distancing''.

The 'Behind Closed Doors' singer and his wife Emily have been taking extra precautions during the coronavirus pandemic because she works as a doctor in a hospital but that doesn't mean they're not being affectionate with one another and have even been kissing ''through windows''.

Peter said: ''We're trying to keep our distance and be as sensible as possible. But we're still husband and wife so that is difficult.

''Thank god our bed is two metres wide, so it's perfect for social distancing.

''Emily worries about passing coronavirus on to me because I'm in my late 40s but I'm not worried about me, I just wouldn't want the kids to get it.''

Asked if they can still be affectionate, he added: ''We actually avoided that for a few days but we've been kissing and hugging through windows.''

While the 47-year-old singer - who has kids Junior, 14, and Princess, 12, with ex-wife Katie Price, and Amelia, six, and Theo, three, with Emily - is taking on the bulk of childcare and homeschooling, his wife insisted they are not going ''overboard'' and she's still able to be with the children when she's home from work.

She told the new issue of Britain's OK! magazine: ''We're not going overboard. I don't have to totally avoid them unless I develop any symptoms. But when I come home from work, before I go near them, I have a shower. And I always have hand sanitiser on me.''

Junior is currently self-isolating after developing symptoms of the disease but the couple insisted he is doing ''fine''.

Peter said: ''We don't know if he has the virus or not as he hasn't been tested, but he has had a temperature and a cough, so he's self-isolating in his room.

''I've been making his food. I leave it outside his bedroom door and run away. Then he texts me, 'Thanks for the prison food dad!' ''

Emily added: ''He's fine though, it's like he's got a bit of a cold. We're checking on him regularly.''

The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker hailed his wife a ''hero'' for her medical work.

He said: ''Emily's my hero, I'm so proud of her. But all the other NHS workers and half a million volunteers are heroes of mine too.

''My brother Michael wants to volunteer and I would like to volunteer too. If I wasn't looking after the kids, I 100% would.''