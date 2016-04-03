Pete Wentz Pictures

Pete Wentz seen posing alone and with Andy Hurley of Fall Out Boy at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Ghostbusters'...
Pete Wentz and Andy Hurley of Fall Out Boy at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Ghostbusters' held at the TCL...
Pete Wentz - iHeartRadio Music Awards - Arrivals at The Forum - Inglewood, California, United States - Sunday 3rd April...
Pete Wentz - A variety of stars were photographed as they arrived for the 2015 American Idol XIV Grand Finale...
Pete Wentz - Bassist from the American rock band Fall Out Boy Pete Wentz visited Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch with...