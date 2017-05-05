Pete Doherty performed at a protest in France on Thursday (04.05.17).

The Libertines and Babyshambles singer - who has lived in the European country for several periods of his life - was among 30 performers and dozens of anti-racism groups who gathered at a rally at the Place de la Republique in Paris to demonstrate against the ''threat'' of far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen.

Pete reportedly warned the crowd - who had signs bearing slogans such as ''Multicoloured people = Happy France'' and ''No borders, no nations'' - that Le Pen's anti-immigration stance was ''not some distant threat, you know. It's like a shadow at the gate''.

Le Pen will come up against centrist Emmanuel Macron in the presidential race on Sunday (07.05.17).

Meanwhile, Pete previously admitted he doesn't always have ''fun'' performing live, especially during big gigs because it is hard to connect with the audience.

He explained: ''People are so far away. I don't enjoy it but I have to do it because it's in my blood, it's in my soul, it's who I am. But I would never use the word 'fun' [to describe it].''

And the rocker admits he finds it ''very difficult'' to relax and enjoy himself on stage.

He said: ''This is something I have to learn - this is a fault of my own. It's not an idealistic thing where I think 'You should not have fun, you should be serious'. Not at all. I'd love to go out there and have fun and enjoy it, but I just can't. It's not in my make up. I find it very difficult.''