‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro Peta Murgatroyd is getting real about her post-pregnancy body, by sharing a photo of herself on Instagram eight days after giving birth.

Writing about the pic, Murgatroyd said she “left the hospital looking five months pregnant” and hit out at the pressures put on women to shrink back to their pre-birth weight immediately.

“Real life: I took this photo 8 days post birth. I left the hospital looking 5 months pregnant,” Murgatroyd wrote. "Many people think a woman should shrink right back to her pre-birth weight immediately.

“That is just not the truth for most. The female body is incredible and resilient, but healing and strengthening take time. Now it's time for patience and hard work. Lots of love to all the new mamas out there on the journey.”

Murgatroyd and boyfriend, fellow 'DWTS' pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy, welcomed son Shai Aleksander on January 4, and so far the couple are keeping the little one away from social media.

“I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you for all the well wishes for our little Shai,” Murgatroyd told fans on Instagram last week. “I’ve read all the beautiful blessings and he is without a doubt a lucky boy.

“He is a healthy boy with an incredible appetite for food and love. We can't wait to share him with you, but for the first most crucial weeks of his life we're just keeping him for ourselves and soaking up these moments. Thank you for your patience and all of your love!"

That same day Chmerkovskiy echoed his fiancée’s comments on Instagram, writing, “I don’t let too many people come see my son and I don’t want to put any of him on social media just yet. @petamurgatroyd and I just want to enjoy our little family, together with our loved ones, and take in all the precious moments which we’ll never get back.”