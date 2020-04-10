Pet Shop Boys have postponed the UK leg of their 'Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live Tour' until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 'West End Girls' hitmakers were due to play in Newcastle, Manchester, Glasgow, Cardiff, London and Birmingham, among others, but have pushed the dates back to May 2021, with the original tickets still valid.

The duo - Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe - were planning to kick-start the European leg of their tour in Berlin on May 1st, but those dates will also be rearranged.

In an Instagram post, they wrote: ''In light of recent government advice in relation to the ongoing situation and threat of COVID-19 globally, Pet Shop Boys' Dreamworld tour can no longer commence as planned in May 2020 and the dates are being rescheduled.

''The European leg of the tour was planned to start on May 1st in Berlin but promoters, following government advice, are working on alternative dates which will be announced shortly.

''The UK shows have now been rescheduled to May 2021 and the full list of new dates is above. Tickets for the original dates will remain valid for the new dates but refunds will be made available if required in due course.

''This delay is very disappointing for Pet Shop Boys and all of their team and, of course, for those who have bought tickets but circumstances demand it. We look forward to seeing you in 2021 and, until then, stay safe! (sic)''

More than 95,000 people worldwide have died from the virus - also known as COVID-19 - and more than 1.6 million people have been infected.

Pet Shop Boys 'Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live Tour' rescheduled UK dates:

Fri May 21 2021 - Newcastle Upon Tyne Utilita Arena

Sat May 22 2021 - Hull Bonus Arena

Sun May 23 2021 - Manchester Arena

Tue May 25 2021 - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Fri May 28 2021 - Glasgow SSE Hydro

Sat May 29 2021 - Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Sun May 30 2021 - London O2 Arena

Tue June 01 2021 - Bournemouth Bic