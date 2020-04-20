Perrie Edwards has urged fans to remain positive during ''this weird, weird time''.

The 26-year-old singer - who stars in Little Mix alongside Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall - has called on the group's fans to retain a positive outlook during the coronavirus pandemic, and she's also heaped praise on Britain's National Health Service (NHS).

Speaking during the 'One World: Together At Home' virtual concert, Perrie explained: ''I think we can all agree that the love that we feel for the NHS staff at this time and the key workers, doctors, nurses, carers, retail workers, postmen, waste collectors, the list goes on and on.

''You all deserve such a huge thank you and we appreciate you so, so, so much. Everybody please take care of yourselves, take care of your loved ones, stay home, save lives, protect the NHS.''

Meanwhile, Jade recently revealed she's been spending her time during the pandemic watching 'Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness'.

The pop star admitted to being baffled by the Netflix documentary, which centres on the life of eccentric zookeeper Joe Exotic.

Jade shared: ''I've been keeping quite busy actually.

''I'm here with some friends, so we've been watching Netflix, watching 'Tiger King' on Netflix. It is the weirdest thing. I didn't think it was real at first. I can't believe it's real life but anyways, I've been watching that.

''Doing a bit of Lego, a bit of cleaning and all the good stuff.''

Elsewhere, Leigh-Anne claimed she's still got plenty going on in her life during the lockdown.

Asked about what she's been up to, she shared: ''Lots of cooking. Just TikTok. It's so good. I feel like it's for fun ... oh God it's addictive. I'm tired from doing it ['Break Up Song' dance], it's so fun to do. I get a sweat on.

''But can I just say, though, I feel like when we all get lives again, we're not going to go on TikTok anymore. It's so time consuming.''