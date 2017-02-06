Love is officially in the air for Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards, who has confirmed that she is dating England soccer player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the sweetest way possible. So much for their alleged break-up earlier this year! These guys are totally loved up.

Perrie Edwards is dating a football player

Perrie posted a very romantic snap of herself kissing her new beau on the mouth in Paris against a gorgeous backdrop of the Eiffel Tower over the weekend, with a simple caption reading: 'Him'. Rumours of their relationship after being going around since November, but the news comes just weeks after speculation arose that they had broken up when she deleted an image of Alex sitting with her dogs at the dinner table off of Instagram.

Thankfully, there was no animosity behind the post deletion, just a decision on Perrie's part to keep the romance under the radar for a while (though apparently not that long). 'Perrie wants to keep her love life private and also doesn't want to be regarded as a stereotypical football WAG', a source told The Sun. 'It's early days and they're still getting to know each other so it's unlikely her stance will change. Alex fully supports her as he too wants to be known as a footballer, not dating a pop star.'

Him. A photo posted by Perrie Edwards ???? (@perrieedwards) on Feb 5, 2017 at 12:31am PST

The Arsenal winger and the 'Shout Out To My Ex' singer were apparently first seen together during a date at a cafe in North London. She was later seen buying team memorabilia at the Arsenal shop and visiting Chamberlain's private box at a match. The couple were also later spotted venturing towards a nightclub together.

Perrie Edwards is previously known to have been engaged to former One Direction star Zayn Malik (who is now dating model Gigi Hadid) between 2012 and 2015. 23-year-old Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been playing for Arsenal since 2011.