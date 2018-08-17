Little Mix star Perrie Edwards has revealed she’s undergone surgery on her throat, after years of dealing with problems with her oesophagus.

The 25 year old singer made the announcement on Thursday (August 16th), confessing she was indulging in a chocolate dessert at her favourite restaurant after going under the knife earlier in the week. Edwards shared a make-up-free Instagram snap with her head in her hands at The Ivy in London.

She captioned it: “Only I would have an operation then ask to be taken to the ivy for my favourite chocolate bomb dessert! My oesophagus can’t come between me and my love of food. What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.”

She didn’t offer any details as to why she had this surgery, but she’s previously shared how she suffered with problems with her oesophagus since she was childhood. She has a small scar across her stomach from a procedure she underwent when she was a child to help widen her oesophagus, as she could not digest food properly.

Speaking to Now magazine a few years ago, Edwards said: “My (biggest body-hang up) is my scar on my stomach. When I was little, my oesophagus was too small, so I had to get it operated on to help me eat properly. I had to have lots of operations, so that's why I don't want to show it.”

She also had her tonsils removed in 2012, tweeting at the time: “Getting your tonsils taken out sucks! ?#SORE? Thanks for all the lovely messages & Im sorry to miss some of our gigs! Love u mixers Perrie [sic].”

Little Mix, the group she’s been in with Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson since 2011, is currently working on its fifth studio album, set for release by the end of 2018.

