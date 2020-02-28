Artist:
Song title: Describe
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Indie

We're getting a strange blend of medieval summery vibes with the video for Perfume Genius' song 'Describe' - but, hell, that choreography is something else! Album five 'Set My Heart On Fire Immediately' will be released on May 15th via Matador Records.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Perfume Genius - Describe Video

Perfume Genius - Lookout, Lookout

Perfume Genius - Never Did (Live)

Perfume Genius - Mr. Peterson (Live)

Perfume Genius - Lookout, Lookout (Live)

Perfume Genius - Learning (Live)

Perfume Genius - Hood