Pentatonix display their extraordinary a cappella skills with a video featuring the group singing their own version of traditional Christmas carol 'Deck The Halls', taken from the deluxe edition of their latest Christmas collection 'A Very Pentatonix Christmas'.
The album was originally released in 2016, but Pentatonix have re-released it with a number of added extras as the deluxe edition. As well as 'Deck The Halls', it includes renditions of 'How Great Thou Art' with Jennifer Hudson, 'Away In A Manger', 'Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!' and a new version of Leonard Cohen's 'Hallelujah' featuring The String Mob.
Plus, they welcome a new addition to their group in the form of bass vocalist Matt Sallee, who will be joining them on their NBC special 'A Very Pentatonix Christmas' this December. They are currently on tour in North America, with shows in Chicago, Upper Darby, New York, Washington DC, Boston and Uncasville.
