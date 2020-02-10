Penn Badgley's wife Domino Kirke is pregnant with their first child together, as she revealed she suffered two miscarriages back-to-back.
Penn Badgley's wife Domino Kirke is pregnant, after suffering two miscarriages.
The couple are expecting their first child together, and Domino announced the happy news in a statement which also revealed she had suffered two back to back miscarriages.
Writing on Instagram on Monday (10.02.20) alongside a picture of her baby bump, Domino said: ''On the road again... pregnancy after loss is whole other thing. After two miscarriages in a row we were ready to call it. I stopped trusting my body and started to accept the fact that I was done. As a birth attendant, I've seen and heard it all. It takes everything I've got to detach lovingly from the losses I've been present for and be in my own experience. When I was pregnant at 25, I knew nothing. I had no community. I dove in blissfully unaware about birth and its mysteries. Now, with 10 years worth of experience to pull from, I treasure my birth community and the knowledge I have. You're already teaching us how to stay in the day in a way we've never had to, little one. Thank you. (sic)''
The 36-year-old singer and doula already has 10-year-old son Cassius with her former partner Morgan O'Kane, but this will be Penn's first child.
Penn, 36, is yet to comment on the baby news, but he did take to social media in December to gush over Domino - whom he wed in 2017 after three years of dating - on her birthday.
The 'Gossip Girl' alum wrote: ''A super-brief review of your invisible qualities: A truly radiant soul, you seem to spark alight almost everyone you meet, like a 99 [percent] success rate. It's really impressive, and quite mysterious. You encourage others to be honest, and brave, and gentle, and expansive. Your great capacity for empathy is obvious, something anyone can get warm by like a glowing stove. Your desire to be of service to others is miraculous. It is in your DNA.
''In pictures as a very young child, you exude it -- a great care and sweetness; an invitation. You make others happy by you. For me, it is a joy to witness you when you are happy. For you, I always hope to be a source of joy. I'm really glad we're married. (sic)''
