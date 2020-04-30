Penelope Cruz finds it hard to take time for himself as she is a ''very nurturing person by nature''.
The 'Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides' star admits she is a ''very nurturing person by nature'' and so really struggles to create time just for her.
She said: ''I'm not so good at it because I'm a very nurturing person by nature, I have to keep reminding myself to also create time for myself. It's not something that comes to me naturally, I tend to do the opposite, but I'm working on it!''
One thing Penelope - who has Luna, six, and Leo, nine, with her husband Javier Bardem - does insist on is at least seven hours of sleep, and admits managing to get this is one of the ''toughest'' things about having kids.
She added: ''If I don't have at least seven hours, I feel it later. I can lose focus, I can get moody. It is one of the toughest things about having children - you have to wake up earlier. I say to myself, 'Go to dinner or go to bed? If I go out, how am I going to feel tomorrow?' Sleep always wins. I prefer to prioritise the rest so that I can be focused and strong later.''
Penelope has ''never been interested'' in drugs or alcohol and insists she only goes out until the early hours in the morning once ''every two years''.
She told the June issue of Red magazine: ''The great thing is, I've never been interested in drugs or alcohol .... I went to Guy Oseary's Oscar party. It was great and I saw lots of friends. A lot of them said, 'Wow, I can't believe it's 2am and you're still here!' But, I do that once every two years!''
