'The Mod Squad' actress Peggy Lipton has died of cancer aged 72.
Peggy Lipton has died of cancer aged 72.
The actress - who starred in hit shows like 'The Mod Squad' and 'Twin Peaks' - was surrounded by family when she passed away ''peacefully'', according to daughters Rashida and Kidada Jones.
In a statement, they said: ''We are heartbroken that our beloved mother passed away from cancer today.
''She made her journey peacefully with her daughters and nieces by her side. We feel so lucky for every moment we spent with her. We can't put all of our feelings into words right now but we will say: Peggy was, and will always be our beacon of light, both in this world and beyond. She will always be a part of us.''
Lipton - who played the role of a Los Angeles-based hippie cop on 'The Mod Squad' - was nominated for Emmy awards and won a Golden Globe in 1971 for her performance in the acclaimed TV show.
The actress also played the role of Norma Jennings in 'Twin Peaks' during the 90s, admitting she found the experience to be ''very scary''.
Speaking about the challenge in 1993, Lipton explained: ''I had a push-pull thing inside me that I wanted to do it. I had become so insulated in my world as a mother, that I didn't know how to pick up the phone and call anybody to put myself out there.''
Away from the screen, Lipton married Quincy Jones in 1974, having two children with the legendary music producer before they divorced in 1990.
