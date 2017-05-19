For almost 10 full seasons now, 'Doctor Who' has been entertaining audiences on the BBC since the series' re-emergence, bringing the iconic sci-fi character back to the small screen as a formidable force. With a variety of different actors taking on the role throughout the past few years, Peter Capaldi is the man currently serving as The Doctor, but it's already been confirmed that this current outing will be his last.

Peter Capaldi and Pearl Mackie work alongside one another in 'Doctor Who' series 10

With rumours now suggesting the likes of Kris Marshall or even Tilda Swinton could be taking over when Capaldi's work on the show is done, talk is also turning to whether or not Pearl Mackie - who plays The Doctor's companion Bill Potts on the show - will be coming back to serve whoever steps into The Doctor's shoes come series 11.

"I don't know," the actress replied, when asked by Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford on This Morning if she'd return for the sci-fi show's eleventh series.

"Well, it's not up to me, I don't think, but I feel like Peter [Capaldi] is such a wonderful Doctor. I think the dynamic he and I have playing The Doctor and Bill really works, [but] that's not to say it wouldn't work with a new Doctor.

She concluded: "I think it's always a new adjustment getting a new Doctor and that dynamic is different because you're different actors and characters."

As an actress, it's likely worrying for Mackie if she truly hasn't heard anything about returning for series 11, but she could of course be concealing information simply because it's something that has to remain embargoed until a later date.

Mackie has certainly gained legions of fans since stepping into the companion role on the show, so it would be a shame to see her follow Capaldi out the door, especially when she only joined the series for this tenth season. With a new showrunner coming on board in the form of Chris Chibnall, along with a new Doctor, anything is possible.

'Doctor Who' series 10 continues Saturdays on BBC One in the UK and BBC America in the US.