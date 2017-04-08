Nineties grunge legends Pearl Jam were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame this week at the 32nd Annual Induction Ceremony, more than 25 years after the release of their debut album 'Ten' which means this is their first year of eligibility.

Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam performing live in 2009

It was talk show veteran David Letterman who inducted the group on Friday night (April 7th 2017), with Neil Young being forced to back out due to an unspecified illness. The band had performed at the Ed Sullivan Theatre seven times while Letterman hosted 'The Late Show', so it's safe to say they know each other well.

Letterman certainly didn't hold back with the Pearl Jam jokes at the ceremony. Joking about being in Mother Love Bone and the real reason Neil Young couldn't make it, as well as bringing up their highly publicized beef with Ticketmaster. 'Pearl Jam stood up to that beady-eyed, bloodsucking corporation Ticketmaster', he said. 'And I'm happy to say, because they stood up to them, every concert ticket in America today is free.'

Frontman Eddie Vedder took the opportunity in accepting the induction to speak about climate change. 'Climate change is real - this is not fake news', he said. 'We cannot be the generation history looks back on and thinks 'Why did they not do everything humanly possible to solve this biggest of problems?'' He also had an unexpected shout out for Chance The Rapper, whom he thanked for his work in in Chicago with the school system and revealed the love his daughter Olivia has for him.

Other inductees at the ceremony included Tupac Shakur, Joan Baez, Yes, ELO and Journey, while Nile Rodgers was handed a special lifetime achievement award by Pharrell Williams called the Award for Musical Excellence. Plus, Lenny Kravitz performed two extraordinary covers of 'When Doves Cry' and 'The Cross' in honour of the late original artist Prince, and ELO paid tribute to Chuck Berry with a cover of 'Roll Over Beethoven'.

More: Pearl Jam donate thousands to a man who saved Eddie Vedder

The full Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction show will air on HBO on April 29th 2017.