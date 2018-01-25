Pearl Jam will hit the road for a short set of US Home and Away tour dates this summer, hitting up stadiums in four different cities. The Home shows, which were announced earlier this week, mark their first appearance in their hometown in five years.

Pearl Jam performing live

As well as two dates Safeco Field in Seattle on August 8th and 10th, the grunge rockers will also be playing at the Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana on August 13th, with two dates at Chicago's Wrigley Field on August 18th and 20th and another two at Boston's Fenway Park on September 2nd and 4th.

Registration for Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program is now open, with the pre-sale for members beginning on February 16th, while the pre-sale for their extra special Ten Club fans begins on February 7th. General sale will begin on February 21st.

In March the band will also be playing Lollapalooza in South America, to be followed by a series of European dates with include stops at Pinkpop, IDAYS Festival, Rock Werchter, Mad Cool and NOS Alive. Plus, frontman Eddie Vedder will be playing solo shows at Citibank Hall in São Paulo, Brazil on March 28th and 29th.

Their Seattle shows will be something of a charitable venture for the group, with them pledging a generous $1 million towards local homelessness campaigns. They plan to raise at least $10 million this year towards similar initiatives.

'Seattle is our hometown', rhythm guitarist Stone Gossard said in a statement. 'When there are challenges here, we want to be part of the solution. It's heartening so many organizations and individuals are coming together to do the same. It's going to take all of us.'

If that wasn't all, Pearl Jam's bassist Jeff Ament has joined the likes of Mastodon's Troy Sanders and Alison Mosshart of the Kills in an artwork auction to raise money for the Los Angeles children's learning center.