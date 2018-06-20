For the first time ever, Pearl Jam were forced to cancel their second London tour date yesterday after lead singer Eddie Vedder began suffering vocal difficulties. They're expected to continue the tour later this week, providing that he gets the vocal rest he needs over the next couple of days.

Pearl Jam performing live

The Seattle band were unable to complete the second of two shows at London's O2 Arena this week after Eddie lost his voice, but they insisted they were 'working on' a date to reschedule the concert and now expect it to come in 'mid-July'; possibly following the completion of their European dates and ahead of their US leg.

'Singer Eddie Vedder has completely lost his voice', they wrote in a statement released on the website. 'He is on vocal rest for the next few days in an effort to heal and perform the remainder of the tour dates.'

'It's the first time ever having to postpone a show for this reason', they added. 'Ed and the band are gutted thinking of all the folks who have travelled and made plans.'

They are not currently expected to be cancelling anymore dates this run, continuing their tour on Friday (June 22nd) with their spot at I-Days Festival in Milan.

It's surprising that Eddie's health is being affected so early on in their summer venture; Pearl Jam only kicked off their European shows last week, with two shows in Amsterdam and another in Landgraaf. We can only assume that he's been going full pelt at soundchecks and that Monday's London show was a crazy one.

They wrap the European set of shows on July 14th at Lisbon's NOS Alive Festival, before hitting the US on August 8th with a two homecoming shows at Seattle's Safeco Field. The Pearl Jam shows continued until September 4th, but then later that month Eddie Vedder has a solo set at Ohana Festival.

European Tour Dates:

Jun 22: Milan, Italy, I-Days Festival at Area Expo

Jun 24: Padova, Italy, Stadio Euganeo

Jun 26: Rome, Italy, Stadio Olimpico

Jul 1: Prague, Czech Republic, O2 Arena

Jul 3: Kraków, Poland, Tauron Arena Kraków

Jul 5: Berlin, Germany, Waldbühne

Jul 7: Werchter, Belgium, Rock Werchter Festival

Jul 10: Barcelona, Spain, Palau St. Jordi

Jul 12: Madrid, Spain, Mad Cool Festival

Jul 14: Lisbon, Portugal, NOS Alive Festival