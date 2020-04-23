Pearl Jam have announced the 'Gigaton Visual Experience'.

Eddie Vedder and co will make the special audio-visual event around their latest album available on April 24 to over 100 countries for seven days, with Apple TV app users being able to gain free access, before it's made available to rent and and buy.

Those who have an Apple TV 4K will be able to experience the visuals in superior quality on Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision.

'Gigaton' producer Josh Evans teased: ''I'm excited for fans to be able to immerse themselves in the sound and to hear the depth and layers of these songs and performances.

''It's truly a unique way to experience this album.''

The 'Gigaton Visual Experience' was due to be released shortly after the release of the LP in March, however, the coronavirus pandemic caused it to be pushed back.

The grunge legends' European tour was also postponed until 2021.

The 'Gigaton' tour was set to kick off in Frankfurt on June 23 and end in Amsterdam one month later on July 23, but the rockers pushed it back until next year due to the restrictions on mass gatherings.

The band announced in a statement on Instagram: ''In light of the global COVID-19 pandemic, Pearl Jam's 2020 European tour dates have been postponed until June/July 2021.

''We are working with all of our partners to reschedule these dates and will release the new tour routing as soon as we are able.

''All tickets will be valid for the rescheduled concert dates.

''Refunds are not being offered at this time. However, we are still reviewing specific ticketing policies with our partners in each country. Ticket holders will be notified of any changes.

''As previously announced, London's @BSTHydePark festival was cancelled on April 8th. For more information and the event statement, visit the BST Hyde Park website.

''We look forward to returning to Europe in 2021!''

Head to apple.co/PearlJam to find out more.