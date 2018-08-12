AC/DC BACK IN THE STUDIO?

Rock titans AC/DC are rumoured to be back in the studio, having seemingly repaired relations with singer Brian Johnson, who was forced to quit the band ahead of their Rock Or Bust world tour with hearing problems, and apparently bringing drummer Phil Rudd back in after his recent legal troubles.

Both Johnson and Rudd were spotted outside the group’s Warehouse Studios in Vancouver, Canada this week, and according to local sources, the rest of the band are in tow. Watch this space…

Brian Johnson performing with AC/DC

Nicki Minaj ANNOUNCES RADIO SHOW

Ahead of the release of her long-awaited new studio album Queen, Nicki Minaj has revealed details of a new radio show that’s started this week.

Called ‘Queen Radio’, the show made its premiere on Beats 1 on Thursday night (August 9th) at 10pm ET. Judging by its roll-out, the project sounds like it might be a permanent installation.

#QueenRadio begins tomorrow @applemusic! The new dynasty begins on @beats1official tomorrow at 7pm PT/10pm ET. AND I might have something special for you too! ??????. Use the hashtag #QueenRadio between now & then. I’ll be conducting a live Q&A portion of my very first show. pic.twitter.com/iNcfkB2vrR — Chun-Li (@NICKIMINAJ) August 8, 2018

Tweeting her followers the night before, Minaj said that a “new dynasty begins,” adding that, as an exclusive “be conducting a live Q&A portion of [her] very first show.”

It comes as her latest album is being prepped for release on August 17th, having been subject to delay on two occasions already.

Aphex Twin REVEALS NEW MUSIC

The recent mysterious appearances of the famous Aphex Twin logo in various locations around the world last week has culminated, as many predicted, in the release of new music. Richard D. James, the man behind one of the most iconic and enigmatic creative minds in recent British music history, will release a new Aphex Twin EP titled Collapse on September 14th.

Aphex Twin performing live in 2017

Pearl Jam COVER WHITE STRIPES IN DEDICATION TO TEACHERS

Pearl Jam broke out a surprise cover of The White Stripes during their hometown gig in Seattle this week. Acknowledging the importance of teachers in peoples’ lives, they covered the Stripes’ 2001 song ‘We’re Going To Be Friends’, from the White Blood Cells album.

“There’s one part of the community and one job in particular that deserves so much more notoriety than they receive,” frontman Eddie Vedder told the crowd during their Wednesday gig (August 8th). “There are those who teach our children and teach them well. We’ve had the opportunity, we’re very blessed to have had some teachers that changed our kids’ lives.”

Vedder asked audience members to raise their hands: “If you had one teacher that changed your life… see, that’s just about every-f***ing-body. That’s how important it is.”

BBC RADIO 6 MUSIC SHAKE-UP

Having recently announced record listening figures of 2.5 million on average weekly, BBC Radio 6 Music this week revealed a major shake-up to its programming schedule, the biggest being that Lauren Laverne will be replacing Shaun Keaveny on the station’s week-day breakfast show after 11 years at the helm.

As of January 2019, Laverne, who currently hosts the mid-morning slot, will be taking Keaveny’s place. He will be moving to the mid-afternoon slot presently occupied by Mark Radcliffe and Stuart Maconie, and they in turn will be moving to the weekend breakfast slot. Mary Anne Hobbs will be taking over Laverne’s current show.

