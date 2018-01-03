Nearly two years after the release of their second album, Worcester band Peace are back with a new song and video entitled 'From Under Liquid Glass', released in support of the mental health charity MQ who aim to raise awareness, improve treatments and better understand psychological conditions.
The video, directed by Jonnie Craig, features frontman Harry Koisser singing while laying apparently helplessly either on the carpet, on the grass or in the bathtub fully clothed. The song, released in December 2017, is their first from new label Ignition Records and has been launched as part of MQ's We Swear campaign which also includes supporters the likes of Rag'n'Bone Man, Greg James, Nicola Adams and Melanie C.
'I wrote the song during my most difficult spring in a long time', Harry said in a statement. 'Peace have always been an explosion of happiness, but that isn't reflective of every part of me or anyone for that matter, and this song, at it's most zoomed out, demonstrates that polarity; you can be a happy person and still take a pasting from your demons.'
Peace released their last album 'Happy People' in 2015 through Columbia Records, reaching number 12 in the UK charts. They are set to start recording the follow-up soon and already have a handful of 2018 festival appearances lined up including London's Omeara, Live At Leeds and Liverpool's Sound City Festival.
