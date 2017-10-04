One of the most consistent and longest-running presences on American TV screens is bowing out of her role, as Pauley Perrette has announced that she’ll be leaving her role on ‘NCIS’ after an incredible 15-year run.

The 48 year old actress is bidding farewell to her role as Abby Sciuto on the CBS programme after the current 15th season ends in 2018. She made her debut on the show way back in 2003, making her the joint-longest running cast member on ‘NCIS’ along with banner star Mark Harmon and David McCallum.

“It is true that I am leaving NCIS after this season. There have been all kinds of false stories as to why,” Perrette herself explained on Twitter on Wednesday (October 4th) as rumours of her departure did the rounds.

It turns out it wasn’t because of a “non-existent skincare line or rift” with her castmates, as some erroneous speculation was maintaining.

“It was a decision made last year. I hope everyone will love and enjoy EVERYTHING ABBY not only for the rest of this season, but for everything she has given all of us for 16 years,” she continued. “All the love, all the laughter, all the inspiration… I love her as much as you do.”

‘NCIS’ recently commenced its 15th season, the first of a two-season renewal that was given the green light by CBS in 2016 after the network refreshed Harmon’s deal, ensuring the presence of the show for the foreseeable future.

‘NCIS’ recently endured significant changes behind the scenes, following the death of long-time showrunner Gary Glasberg last year. Before that, it had famously enjoyed an extremely stable cast and line-up, with Wilmer Valderrama and Duane Henry recent joining.

