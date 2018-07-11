The indefatigable Paul Weller has announced details of a brand new studio album, titled True Meanings, which will be released on September 14th via Parlophone Records.

Not content with resting on his laurels despite releasing two albums in 2017 alone – his last studio album proper A Kind Revolution and the soundtrack album Jawbone – the former frontman of The Jam and The Style Council is to release a new set of songs in a couple of months’ time, promising a “dreamy, peaceful, pastoral set of songs to get lost in”.

True Meanings will include the single ‘Aspects’, which was released back in May this year, and will reportedly feature the greatest number of guest musicians than any previous record of his.

Paul Weller performing live in February 2018

These will include Rod Argent (the former frontman of British psychedelic cult heroes The Zombies, British folk legends Martin Carthy and Danny Thompson, Villagers’ Connor O’Brien, British musician Lucy Rose, White Label’s Tom Doyle and a “sneaky appearance” from Noel Gallagher, a long-time friend and collaborator of Weller’s going back to the Nineties.

More: Boxing flick ‘Jawbone’ marks Paul Weller’s first venture into soundtracks [archive]

The album, which is Weller’s 14th solo album and the 26th of his four-decade career overall, will be released on CD, deluxe CD (which includes a 28-page booklet of photos and lyrics) and vinyl LP editions, on top of regular download sites and streaming platforms.

True Meanings will be released the same month that Paul Weller headlines the Bristol-based Downs Festival.

Known to his loyal fans as The Modfather, Weller achieved huge stardom with The Jam during the punk years, scoring four Number 1 singles in the UK as the band evolved rapidly and left the three-chord strictures of punk behind. They broke up at the height of their powers in December 1982, leaving Weller to pursue several albums with the divisive Style Council throughout the ‘80s before beginning his solo career in 1992.

More: Mail Online pays Paul Weller £10,000 over paparazzi photographs [archive]