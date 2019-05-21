Forestry England's now well established series of Forest Live concerts look set to be some of the best yet this summer. With weekend dates across June and July in seven of the country's most outstanding areas of natural beauty, a septet of the UK's biggest headline acts take to the stage in some of the most picturesque venues in England.

Forest Live / Photo Credit: David Harrison

Having entertained 1.75 million people over the last eighteen years, Forestry Live goes from strength to strength as it continues to build on a winning formula of pairing great acts with iconic settings in an informal, family-friendly environment. The opening weekends of this year's concert series start within a day of each other at both The National Arboretum in Gloucestershire and Bedgebury Pinetum in Kent.

Westonbirt kicks off the four consecutive weekends of dates with Stereophonics playing the opening gig on June 13th. The popular Welsh rockers, renowned for blistering live performances, headline Thursday night before Paul Weller, Jack Savoretti and then Hacienda Classical take to the stage in the grade 1 listed park.

Bedgebury Pinetum, near Goudhurst, in The Garden of England plays host to a trio of acts that also includes Hacienda Classical, 'The Mod Father' Weller, and, on Friday, Oxford's Foals. Considered one of the best live acts around, Foals pitch up amidst the world's best collection of conifers buoyed by the success and critical acclaim of their double album release from this year, 'Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost'.

Hacienda Classical bring their unique blend of orchestral and DJ spliced delights to the Bedgebury forest as they play a seamless mix of club classics. With a stunning array of vocalists, DJs and the Manchester Camerata Orchestra, there is sure to be a party in the park like no other. Celebrating the best of The Hacienda, House Music, UK club nights and old school raves, there's to be one long night of dancing, making shapes and going wild in the woods.

The former Jam and Style Council frontman Paul Weller is playing in each of the seven venues on various nights of Forest Live. The 61-year-old cultural icon returns to Bedgebury on the Sunday, having first played there back in 2004, and is supported by the soulful Stone Foundation. Weller's prolific output, undoubted influence and inspiration, consistent quality and enduring appeal make him an irresistible choice in such a beautiful setting. On the back of his folk flavoured fourteenth solo album, Weller rocks up at Bedgebury to wow the crowds once more.

In the heart of Bedgebury Pinetum, as summer blossoms in June, three distinctly different acts take to the stage in Kent to get Forest Live 2019 well and truly off to a tremendous start. A beloved band in Foals, a cultural phenomenon in Hacienda Classical and an undoubted and much loved 'national treasure' in Paul Weller make for a very appealing weekend among the pines (other trees are available) in Kent.