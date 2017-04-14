Paul Walker had been a staple of the 'Fast & Furious' timeline up until his untimely death back in 2013. Falling victim to a single-vehicle collision on November 30, 2013 alongside his friend Roger Rodas, the acting world felt a huge loss, and it was recently revealed the movie 'Furious 7' was almost cancelled following his death.

Paul Walker as Brian O'Conner in 'Furious 7'

Still, the franchise lived on, with Walker's moments that hadn't yet been filmed in the seventh flick filled in with special effects. Now 'Fast & Furious 8' is being released in cinemas across the globe, and Walker's lack of presence in the film is clearly felt. Despite that it's raking in big bucks in the box office, but how exactly does the movie deal with the loss of Walker? Read on to find out, but beware the spoilers...

Brian O'Conner is mentioned in the new film. Though many thought his character would be killed off however, O'Conner is instead said to have retired from the game. The conversation about O'Conner leaving that life behind was actually had in 'Furious 7' between his character and Dom (Vin Diesel). The team behind the franchise clearly felt they had to fill the gap however.

Scott Eastwood is the newest addition to the cast, playing a nameless rookie sidekick to Kurt Russell's Mr. Nobody, and joining the gang on their missions. O'Conner is still said to be alive, but he's never heard of. Instead, he's discussed in a conversation by Dom's friends who ponder whether contacting him to bring Dom back out of the world of crime would be a good idea.

At the end of the movie, O'Conner is mentioned once more, and this moment is a real tearjerker. Dom, back on the side of righteousness announces that he's thought of a name for his newborn son. That name? Brian.

'Fast & Furious 8' is available in cinemas across the UK now.