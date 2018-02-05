He'll perform his last dates in Spring and Summer.
That long period of unexpected musical comebacks seems to be at a standstill at the moment, because this year is all about farewell tours. Paul Simon is the latest to annouce his last ever run of dates with 'Homeward Bound - The Farewell Tour' beginning this Spring.
Paul Simon performing live
The 76-year-old singer-songwriter is all set to take his final bow this year with a series of 20 dates across North America, followed by a European run in the Summer.
'I've often wondered what it would feel like to reach the point where I'd consider bringing my performing career to a natural end', he said in a statement. 'Now I know: it feels a little unsettling, a touch exhilarating and something of a relief.'
Paul will kick off the 'Homeward Bound' tour at Vancouver's Rogers Arena on May 16th and - after appearances in Seattle, Chicago, Houston, Detroit, Boston, Philadelphia and two nights at the Hollywood Bowl - he'll conclude the North American leg at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on June 20th.
'I love making music, my voice is still strong, and my band is a tight, extraordinary group of gifted musicians', he continued. 'I think about music constantly. I am very grateful for a fulfilling career and, of course, most of all to the audiences who heard something in my music that touched their hearts.'
On July 1st he'll play the first of his last set of Europe dates in Norway and will perform his last ever show at London's BST Hyde Park festival on July 15th with James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt.
The legend joins the likes of Elton John, Ozzy Osbourne, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Slayer; all of whom have also made final tour announcements this year.
Tickets for the tour are set to go on general sale on Friday (February 9th 2018).
Tour Dates:
May 16 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
May 18 - Seattle, WA @ Key Arena
May 19 - Portland, OR @ MODA Center
May 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
May 23 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
May 25 - Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
May 27 - Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
May 30 - Denver, CO @ Fiddler's Green
June 1 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Arena
June 2 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
June 4 - Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
June 6 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
June 8 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
June 10 - Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Center
June 12 - Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
June 13 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
June 15 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
June 16 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
June 19 - Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
June 20 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
