That long period of unexpected musical comebacks seems to be at a standstill at the moment, because this year is all about farewell tours. Paul Simon is the latest to annouce his last ever run of dates with 'Homeward Bound - The Farewell Tour' beginning this Spring.

The 76-year-old singer-songwriter is all set to take his final bow this year with a series of 20 dates across North America, followed by a European run in the Summer.

'I've often wondered what it would feel like to reach the point where I'd consider bringing my performing career to a natural end', he said in a statement. 'Now I know: it feels a little unsettling, a touch exhilarating and something of a relief.'

Paul will kick off the 'Homeward Bound' tour at Vancouver's Rogers Arena on May 16th and - after appearances in Seattle, Chicago, Houston, Detroit, Boston, Philadelphia and two nights at the Hollywood Bowl - he'll conclude the North American leg at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on June 20th.

'I love making music, my voice is still strong, and my band is a tight, extraordinary group of gifted musicians', he continued. 'I think about music constantly. I am very grateful for a fulfilling career and, of course, most of all to the audiences who heard something in my music that touched their hearts.'

On July 1st he'll play the first of his last set of Europe dates in Norway and will perform his last ever show at London's BST Hyde Park festival on July 15th with James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt.

The legend joins the likes of Elton John, Ozzy Osbourne, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Slayer; all of whom have also made final tour announcements this year.

Tickets for the tour are set to go on general sale on Friday (February 9th 2018).

Tour Dates:

May 16 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

May 18 - Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

May 19 - Portland, OR @ MODA Center

May 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

May 23 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

May 25 - Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

May 27 - Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

May 30 - Denver, CO @ Fiddler's Green

June 1 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Arena

June 2 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

June 4 - Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

June 6 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

June 8 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

June 10 - Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Center

June 12 - Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

June 13 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

June 15 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

June 16 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

June 19 - Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

June 20 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena