When the world found out there would be a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie based on comic books superhero Ant-Man, not many thought it would go on to become the success it eventually became. Starring Paul Rudd in the titular role, and with Peyton Reed serving as director however, it defied all expectations, smashed in the box office and took home a fantastic response from the majority of critics.

Paul Rudd behind-the-scenes on the original 'Ant-Man' movie

Following on from that success, Marvel Studios announced that a sequel would come in the form of 'Ant-Man & The Wasp', with both Reed and Rudd returning to their respective roles. This time round however, Ant-Man wouldn't be saving the world alone, and would instead be able to rely on Hope van Dyne, aka The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) in his times of need.

Many were wondering just how big a part Lilly would be allowed to play following the success Rudd saw leading a film on his own, but thankfully, it would seem she'll be on a level playing field, and the two will be forming a formidable and consistent team.

Speaking with Variety in promotion of his new film 'The Catcher Was A Spy', Rudd explained during Sundance that the two would be "very much partners in the film." Though it's not much to go off, those words should serve not only as a refreshing reminder of how women are now allowed to lead in the superhero genre, but comforting for those who thought Lilly may not be given enough to work with.

Of course, the proof will be in the pudding when 'Ant-Man and The Wasp' finally hits the big screen. Whilst we know Rudd's character Scott Lang will be attempting to balance his life as a crime fighter with that of being a family man, there's not been too much revealed about the overall plot of the sequel. We can't wait to see how it all shakes out.

'Ant-Man & The Wasp' is set to hit cinemas across the UK on June 6, 2018.