Scott Lang, aka comic book superhero Ant-Man, isn't somebody many people thought would make such a huge splash on the big screen, but Paul Rudd's portrayal in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has made a brilliant impression on the majority of audiences. Now making his return for a second solo Marvel Studios outing with Evangeline Lilly's Hope van Dyne, aka The Wasp, hype is heating up surrounding the release.

Paul Rudd opens up about the potential of a third 'Ant-Man' movie

It's been a while since we last saw Ant-Man in cinemas. He was absent from the latest 'Avengers' flick, 'Infinity War', despite it including so many other big names from the MCU. With Lang now dealing with parenthood and balancing his family life with that of his extremely uncommon career, it's likely we're going to see an incredibly unique dynamic in 'Ant-Man & The Wasp'.

Asked about his hopes for a potential third solo movie, Rudd told the entertainment outlet: "I don't know. I've had some thoughts. You know, if they were, I have no idea whether or not if they'll do anything else with this. I really don't. Marvel's very good at keeping their cards close to their chest, not just with the public. But I've thought about things, like if we ever did another one what could it be? And I've had some thoughts, but I hesitate to say what they are in case we do wind up going in that direction and some of those things that Scott is dealing with are things that I'm thinking of now."

He added: "One of the things I think does separate this is this whole thing about family, and parents, and kids, and certainly my relationship with Cassie is a huge component of it. But it's also a father-daughter relationship with Hope and Hank and this, it does seem like it's their family business. I don't know."

Rudd is likely being truthful when he says he's unsure about what comes next, as Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has been keeping his cards close to his chest as to where the MCU will go in Phase 4, following the release of 'Avengers 4' in 2019.

'Ant-Man & The Wasp' comes to cinemas across the UK on Friday, August 3, 2018.