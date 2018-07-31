There's always something to watch in the cinema, but sometimes it's difficult to sift through all of the rubbish and figure out exactly what we should be spending our hard-earned money watching! In a time where Hollywood seems to rush out a whole plethora of different films in the hope of earning a quick buck, movie listings can sometimes be a little daunting to trawl through. That's why we've put together a handy list of the 5 movies you can't afford to miss out on seeing this August! Check out our picks for the month below:

5. Ant-Man and the Wasp, released August 3, 2018

There's hardly a month that goes by without a visit to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and August is no different as Paul Rudd makes a return as Ant-Man in his second (sort of solo) superhero flick, 'Ant-Man and the Wasp'. Evangeline Lilly of course makes a comeback as the fellow titular crime fighter, and the pair get embroiled in one of the most chaotic MCU stories the big screen's ever played host to. Saying too much would give the game away, but if you're an avid fan, make sure this is on your to-watch list!

4. Unfriended: Dark Web, released August 10, 2018

The horror genre is one that filmmakers seem to find consistent ways of reinventing, and that happened once more with 2014's 'Unfriended'. Now, fans of that film are to enjoy a sequel, subtitled 'Dark Web', which will see a group of friends using Skype fall victim to a violent and manipulative bunch of psychotic criminals on the internet. Whilst the movie has had mixed reviews from its critics, we definitely think it's one all horror junkies should aim to check out as soon as possible!

3. The Festival, released August 14, 2018

The BAFTA-winning creators of 'The Inbetweeners' return with what looks to be an incredible debut comedy feature film release from production company Fudge Park. Joe Thomas here takes on the role of Nick; a guy dumped by his girlfriend at graduation, and somebody who has a huge meltdown in front of the entire university. Fortunately, his best mate Shane (Hammed Animashaun) is hoping to give him the best three days of his life at an epic music festival, but of course, things aren't going to go exactly to plan! Claudia O'Doherty, Hannah Tointon and Jemaine Clement all also star in what could be one of this year's biggest British hits.

2. Christopher Robin, released August 17, 2018

Ewan McGregor takes on the role of the titular literary character in 'Christopher Robin', as he reunites with a bunch of very recognisable old friends. This looks to be an incredibly charming film, which would be perfect for any family over the summer holidays. We can't wait to sit down and take it all in!

1. The Spy Who Dumped Me, released August 22, 2018

Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon come together for yet another candidate for funniest flick of 2018! Kunis takes on the role of Audrey, with McKinnon serving as her best friend Morgan; and when the duo are unexpectedly thrown into the midst of an international conspiracy, after Audrey learns that her boyfriend is a spy, all hell breaks lose. Despite their lack of experience, the two jump into action across Europe, and hatch a plan to save the world... Let's hope this one is purely fiction, and not based on any slither of truth!