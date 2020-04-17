Paul Oakenfold is set to live-stream a Spike Island-inspired party this weekend.

The DJ-and-producer will take music-lovers back to 1990 to relive the famous Stone Roses gig in Widnes, Cheshire, which he played, and he's going to be spinning classics by the iconic Manchester group and their contemporaries New Order and the Happy Mondays.

The United We Stream stay-at-home party takes place on Saturday, April 18, from 6pm until midnight, with Paul's set starting at 11pm.

The event has been organised by the owners of streetwear brand Gio-Goi, Chris and Anthony Donnelly, and United We Stream, the latter of which was created to help raise funds to support Greater Manchester's nightlife scene, which has been heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The original Spike Island event took place during the era dubbed 'Madchester' and was attended by 27,000 fans, and it later inspired the 2012 comedy movie of the same name.

Paul said: ''I am super excited for my Spike Island inspired set for Madchester and United We Stream Manchester.

''Manchester has a massive place in my life and heart, the parties and people have always been really incredible to play to, I love your city so much.

''Big thanks to Anthony and Chris Donnelly, Sacha Lord and the United We Stream Manchester team for putting this event together.

''The Roses, The Mondays, New Order it's all going to be in there, with a few surprises as always, I'm really excited to rock Saturday night for you all!''

Last weekend, Manchester's iconic Hacienda nightclub was resurrected for United We Stream, with legends from the scene, including Graeme Park, Jon Dasilva, Tom Wainwright and K Klass, and Orbital's Paul Hartnoll, drawing in 1.5 million views.

It proved so popular that a second 12-hour Hacienda stream will take place on May 9.

The team said: ''Over one and a half million of us came together [on Saturday] throughout the world to dance with The Hacienda House Party.

''There was so much love that we just have to do it again so join us Bank Holiday Saturday 9th May with United We Stream GM for another 12 hour party.''

Head to unitedwestream.co.uk to donate and stream the set.