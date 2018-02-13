'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' is without a doubt one of the most beloved children's stories to come from critically acclaimed author Roald Dahl. Featuring a bunch of eccentric characters, including the owner of the titular factory, Willy Wonka, there have been a couple of big screen adaptations of the novel, but now a prequel is on the way.

Could Paul King bring Wonka back to the big screen?

Warner Bros. announced that they were working on a new Willy Wonka project back in 2016, with the help of 'Harry Potter' producer David Heyman, and with Simon Rich working on a script for the film. Instead of focusing on the story of Wonka when he invites five golden ticket holders to visit his factory, the movie will be looking at the chocolatier's adventures before those events.

Gene Wilder first brought the character to life in live-action for the 1971 version of the story, which earned the ire of Dahl because of how different the characters were to those he had written in his novel. A 2005 adaptation was more faithful, bringing Johnny Depp into the lead role.

Now, EW have confirmed that 'Paddington' director Paul King is in talks to step in as director on the new movie, reuniting him with Heyman following their collaboration on both of the 'Paddington' movies. King is in the midst of celebrating the second 'Paddington' film, which has raked in over $200 million in the box office so far, and so Warner Bros. will be hoping for similar success if they do bring him on board.

This isn't the only Dahl story the studios are looking to bring back to the big screen, as they're also reportedly working on adapting 'The Witches', with a script from Guillermo del Toro.

We'll bring you more news on the upcoming 'Willy Wonka' movie as and when we get it.