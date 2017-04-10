Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Pictures

Paul Giamatti Pictures

Paul Giamatti on the set of 'Private Life' - New York City New York United States - Monday 10th April 2017

2016 Tribeca Film Festival - New York United States - Sunday 17th April 2016

Arrivals at The premiere Screening of Outsiders - NYC New York United States - Thursday 22nd October 2015

Cast, L To R, Ryan Hurst, Peter Mattei, Peter Tolan, Christina Jackson, Paul Giamatti, Kyle Gallner, David Morse and Gillian Alexy
Cast, L To R, Ryan Hurst, Peter Mattei, Peter Tolan, Christina Jackson, Paul Giamatti, Kyle Gallner, David Morse and Gillian Alexy
David Morse and Paul Giamatti

World Premiere of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals - Los Angeles California United States - Monday 10th August 2015

The New York premiere of 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' - New York United States - Thursday 24th April 2014

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 - New York Premiere - New York New York United States - Thursday 24th April 2014

New York Premiere Of 'Turbo' - New York City NY United States - Tuesday 9th July 2013

'The Amazing Spider-man 2' filmset - New York City New York United Kingdom - Tuesday 14th May 2013

The Amazing Spider Man 2 - New York City United States - Monday 13th May 2013

Amazing Spiderman 2 filmset - New York City New York United States - Sunday 12th May 2013

Andrew Garfield and Paul Giamatti filming an action scene on the set of 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' in Brooklyn - New York City NY United States - Saturday 11th May 2013

TFF Almost Christmas - New York City New York United States - Friday 19th April 2013

New York Premiere of 'Cosmopolis' held at The Museum of Modern Art - Outside Arrivals - Monday 13th August 2012

Paul Giamatti

