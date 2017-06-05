It was only appropriate that a superhero movie as empowering as 'Wonder Woman' would be directed by a woman, and now Patty Jenkins has managed to make history with her film having the largest opening weekend ever for a female director. It's an important moment for feminism in the media.

Chris Pine and Gal Gadot in 'Wonder Woman'

'Wonder Woman' flew effortlessly to the top of the box office over the weekend and grossed $100.5 million in domestic ticket sales. It easily beat the previous record holder, 'Fifty Shades of Grey' directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, which earned a comparatively meagre $85.2 million in its opening weekend.

'It shows that superhero movies aren't just about men. They're about women as well', Warner Bros.' Jeff Goldstein told the Associated Press. 'All the noise about Patty Jenkins breaking the glass ceiling for directors, I think that added to it as well.'

Watch the trailer for 'Wonder Woman' here:

As it turns out, the film also marked a turning point in comic book film demographics, with more than half the viewership for 'Wonder Woman' being women. But commercial success is not the only thing the film has going for it. Critics have also praised the DC staple with a 93% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes - which is the highest a DC movie has received since 2008's 'The Dark Knight'.

'Wonder Woman', which starred Gal Gadot and Chris Pine, grossed a total of $223 million in worldwide sales. It soared far above the other box office hits which include 'Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie' and 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales'.

Patty Jenkins already has the sequel in the pipeline, which undoubtedly will be one of the most hugely anticipated sequels of the DC film universe ever. 'The story will take place in the U.S., which I think is right', she previously told EW. 'She's Wonder Woman. She's got to come to America. It's time.'