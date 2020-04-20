Patty Jenkins wanted to improve Diana Prince's fighting style in 'Wonder Woman 1984'.

The 48-year-old director helms the superhero sequel, which stars Gal Gadot as Diana/Wonder Woman and revealed that she wanted to make the titular character's combat technique more feminine, especially as she was up against a female villain, Cheetah, played by Kristen Wiig.

Patty told Empire magazine: ''Men fight like men. We were mindful of that. I don't want to be trying to look like a man. We need to fight like women.''

Gal opened up about how the pair drew inspiration from 'Cirque de Soleil' for the fight scenes in the movie.

The 34-year-old actress said: ''(Cirque de Soleil) was beautiful. And then Patty said, 'This should be the inspiration for the fight sequences.' I looked over at her like, 'How do I do that?'. She said, 'Don't worry, you never know how you do it until you do it?'''

Patty also opened up on how Kristen Wiig's Barbara Ann Minerva turns into antagonist Cheetah as a result of jealousy towards Diana.

She explained: ''What makes Barbara turn into Cheetah is feeling like she's never been as good as someone like Diana. She reminds me of certain people I've known who have such low-confidence, that they're always holding themselves back. Then once they start to embrace change, out comes this ugly resentment built up over all those years.''

Gal has previously revealed that Wonder Woman will be ''more mature and wise'' in the movie, which is slated for release in August.

She said: ''The first movie was a coming of age, it was Diana becoming Wonder Woman. She was very naive and she didn't understand the complexities of life. A fish out of water. In this movie, that's not the case whatsoever. Diana has evolved. She's much more mature and very wise.''