Ahead of its highly-anticipated cinematic release on Friday this week, Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins has spoken in a new interview about the pressures of directing such a major project, how she selects working on films and her departure from the Thor sequel nearly six years ago.

Jenkins’ debut helming a major superhero picture has been a very long time coming, having been at one time set to deliver the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel Thor: The Dark World before quitting the project in December 2011, citing creative differences.

“There have been things that have crossed my path that seemed like troubled projects,” said Jenkins in a feature with The Hollywood Reporter, not referring to the project by name but it being rather obvious what she was talking about.

Patty Jenkins

On top of her own reputation, Jenkins also revealed that she thought the impact would be negative for women in film in general if she continued with the project and delivered a failure.

“I thought, 'If I take this, it'll be a big disservice to women. If I take this knowing it's going to be trouble and then it looks like it was me, that's going to be a problem. If they do it with a man, it will just be yet another mistake that the studio made. But with me, it's going to look like I dropped the ball, and it's going to send a very bad message.' So I've been very careful about what I take for that reason.”

Jenkins walked from the film, leaving Alan Taylor to pick up the slack and he shepherded Thor: The Dark World to release in 2013. It garnered very mixed reviews, and to date constitutes the closest thing that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has had to a flop.

“I pitched them that I wanted to do Romeo and Juliet. I wanted Jane to be stuck on Earth and Thor to be stuck where he is,” she explained about her vision for the film. “And Thor to be forbidden to come and save Jane because Earth doesn't matter. And then by coming to save her… a war between the gods and the earthlings, and Thor saves the day and ends up saving Earth.”

45 year old Jenkins’ previous film Monster, which she also wrote, won Charlize Theron a Best Actress Oscar in 2003. On the small screen, she has also directed the U.S. re-make of ‘The Killing’ in 2011 and two episodes of ‘Entourage’ back in 2006.

