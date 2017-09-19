When Patty Jenkins was confirmed as the director for DC Extended Universe flick 'Wonder Woman', she was already making history as the first female to sit in the Director's Chair for an American studio superhero film.

Gal Gadot led 'Wonder Woman' in the titular role, with Chris Pine as Steve Trevor

Following the incredibly successful release of 'Wonder Woman', which has now taken in over $800 million in the box office around the globe, Jenkins has become the highest-grossing single female director to take on a live-action film. She has, with the help of a brilliant cast including Gal Gadot and Chris Pine, catapulted the DCEU back into the hearts of fans who felt a little negative about the entire franchise following 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' and 'Suicide Squad'.

Proving that bringing diversity to the crew working on DCEU films really works, there's now really a hunger from the fan base to see more of the same in the future. With a whole slew of releases planned, this could all come about sooner rather than later. In fact, Jenkins herself thinks it already is, according to what she's been privy to.

Now in a chat with the Toronto Sun, the director opened up about why she loves the DCEU so much: "There are a lot of great filmmakers around the DC universe and there are a lot of great characters. My favourite thing about the DC universe is some of these characters have been the greatest, most original superheroes for decades. I think there’s just exciting things to be done with them ahead and lots of different people that I’m excited about seeing.

"All of us are very different and we're all going to do different things. So I can't wait to see the variety, personally."

Whatever anybody says about the films in the DCEU, they cannot say they follow the same formula. In fact, they're some of the most strikingly unique films around, that just so happen to be a part of the same franchise. Whilst that may not always work for the critics, it does mean that each movie sticks in the mind of those who have watched it.

Along with the solo films for members of the 'Justice League' that we have coming up, including 'Aquaman', 'Cyborg' and 'Flashpoint', we also have 'Gotham City Sirens' to look forward to, as well as the 'Nightwing' movie, the 'Batgirl' film and 'Green Lantern Corps'.

Whatever happens within the DCEU, it's going to be a very interesting few years for comic book fans.

We'll bring you more news surrounding the planned 'Wonder Woman' sequel as we get it.