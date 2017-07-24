'Wonder Woman' went down a treat this summer, so fans will be more than happy with the news that the script for 'Wonder Woman 2' is already being written. The cast and crew revealed the news ahead of their panel discussion at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend.

Gal Gadot stars in 'Wonder Woman'

Few details have been announced about the forthcoming sequel, but we already know that Diana Prince will be coming to America the next time round. The first film's director Patty Jenkins may or may not be returning, and she's even revealed that she had been telling herself that she doesn't have to stick with 'Wonder Woman' for round two.

'I was like, you don't have to do this. It doesn't have to be a foregone conclusion that you do 'Wonder Woman 2'', Patty Jenkins said at SDCC. 'But then as I was falling asleep I had an epiphany. I was like, Wait a minute. You have the greatest character of all time that you love dearly, with a cast that you love sitting at the palm of your hand at this day and age - you can do whatever you want with them - are you crazy? And then I suddenly realized, it's not more, it's another movie. It's its own movie.'

This positive notion does not make for an official confirmation that Gal Gadot will be returning as the titular heroine or even that Patty Jenkins is back in the director's chair - as the latter pointed out on Twitter recently - and from what she was saying about how different the new movie is, there's no necessity for her to return either.

'It's a continuation of the same character, but there's a great, entirely different story to be told', she added. 'With this character in our-in the world, that's fun, because now she exists, just funny, and also says something profound about the world we're in right now.'

As for screenwriter and DC's Chief Creative Officer Geoff Johns, he's got the new screenplay under control. 'I'm working right now on the 'Wonder Woman 2' script', he told Yahoo Movies. 'I just started.'