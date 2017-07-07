It's been a whirlwind romance for Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger, but it's now been announced that they are set to marry just weeks after they stepped out as a couple in public for the first time. It's also only been 14 months since the comedian's first wife passed away.

Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger at the premiere of 'Baby Driver'

It's amazing to see 'The Goldbergs' star so happy, especially as it's only been a couple of months since the first anniversary of his wife Michelle McNamara's death. Last month he took his new girlfriend Meredith Salenger to the premiere of 'Baby Driver', and now he's asked her to marry him.

'I put the ring in a marzipan Slave I replica and said, 'Will you be my Padawan of Love?' She maced me but said yes later', Patton joked on Twitter.

A post shared by Meredith Salenger (@meredithsalenger) on Jul 6, 2017 at 9:26am PDT

Meredith confirmed the news on Instagram. 'It's official. I'm the luckiest happiest girl in the universe!!!! I love you Patton Oswalt, I love you Alice Oswalt!', she wrote.

According to People, it's still only a new relationship. 'They met through mutual friend Martha Plimpton', a source told the publication. 'They started chatting as friends and it blossomed from there.'

Both Patton and his 8-year-old daughter Alice Rigney deserve someone else in their life to care for them. It was only April last year when Patton's wife and Alice's mother passed away unexpectedly in her sleep following complications with a heart condition and her medication.

More: Patton Oswalt's wife dies aged 46

Patton and Meredith have been extremely open about their relationship, and evidence of their happiness is scattered across their social media platforms. Meredith is most famous as an actress in 80s and 90s cult films like 'The Journey of Natty Gann', 'Village of the Damned', 'Lake Placid' and 'The Kiss'. Her most recent roles include satire animation 'Mad', 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' and 2012 drama series 'Hollywood Heights'.