How much would you pay for Patrick Swayze's suave 'Dirty Dancing' outfit? One collector of Hollywood memorabilia forked out a massive $62,500 for the privilege of owning the leather jacket he wore on the set of the 1987 film at a recent auction in Los Angeles.

Patrick Swayze and Lisa Niemi photographed together at Planet Hollywood

The jacket, along with various other noteworthy pieces like his 'Point Break' surfboard and his 'Ghost' silk shirt, all got snapped up at auction held by Julien's Auctions as approved by his 60-year-old widow, despite the fact that she had 'a lot of mixed feelings' about relinquishing these special objects.

'No matter what, it's still a letting go', Lisa Niemi told the Press Association. 'There's always a little bit of loss associated with that. While it's a very positive thing to do, it's a difficult thing to do. I'm such a lucky woman to have had a man who loved me as much as Patrick did.'

She's not the only one who struggled with the idea of the sale. His niece Danielle Swayze did her hardest to try and prevent the auction from going ahead, branding the items 'family heirlooms'. 'It's a slap in the face that she's [Niemi is] selling these precious memories', she told PA.

The surfboard took $64,000 while a ripped up t-shirt from the same movie sold for $22,500. The maroon shirt from 'Ghost' went for $17,920, and even his DeLorean car was sold for a massive $81,250. Even one of his teeth along with some X-rays of his broken leg was snapped up for $6,400.

Some of the proceeds of the auction went to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network in honour of Swayze, who passed away on September 14th 2009 at the age of 57 from the disease after a near two-year battle.