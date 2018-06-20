News of 'Star Trek: Discovery's showrunner Alex Kurtzman's new production deal with CBS has raised the possibility of a sensational return for Stewart.
Sir Patrick Stewart might be about to make a sensational return to the Star Trek franchise and reprise his iconic role of Captain Picard, if new reports are to be believed.
The Hollywood Reporter claimed on Tuesday (June 19th) that Stewart is participating in a brand new Star Trek television series in development at CBS, which follows the news that ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ showrunner Alex Kurtzman has signed a new production deal with the network that lasts for the next five years.
The rumoured new project is just one of several ideas for Star Trek series, mini-series and even animations potentially under development with Kurtzman, who is being paid $5 million per year to maintain and expand the franchise.
Patrick Stewart played Captain Jean-Luc Picard for seven years
However, the same reports do emphasise for mega-fans that the idea is in extremely early development at the moment, and may not happen at all.
77 year old Stewart, of course, played the USS Enterprise’s Captain Jean-Luc Picard in 178 episodes of ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ between 1987 and 1994. He last played the role in 2002’s massive movie Star Trek: Nemesis, a spin-off from the TV series.
More: Patrick Stewart opens up about childhood domestic violence
He did recently tease the possibility of a comeback to the franchise when asked about whether he was a fan of ‘Star Trek: Discovery’.
“You mean the series, not the movie, because there is a new movie due out very soon,” Stewart told Red Carpet News earlier this year. “No, I haven't [seen it], but I may have good cause to look at it very soon.”
Back in December 2017, he did also suggest that he’d only consider coming back to Star Trek if its producers came to him with a “brilliant” idea.
“One thing that might interest me would be to bring all the existing casts of Star Trek from the last 50 years together for one big story,” he said.
More: Sir Patrick Stewart reveals he uses legally prescribed marijuana to combat arthritis
An A-list cast goes a long way to making this goofy ensemble comedy a lot...
There's no reason why this animated comedy adventure needed to be this pointless. Solidly entertaining...
We use Emojis in text messages and social media everyday, but have you ever thought...
Spark is a teenage monkey living in an underground bunker on the virtually destroyed planet...
Hugh Jackman returns to his signature role one last time (so he says), reuniting with...
In an almost fourth-wall-breaking episode, the latest installment of the Wolverine movie series acknowledges the...
Not even a mutant can be powerful forever. Logan aka Wolverine is dealing with the...
The Ain't Rights are a punk band looking for their big break and until that...
For some people, the safety of a stable life on the shore is frankly unbearable;...
The 24 Hours of Le Mans remains the oldest and most intense contest in endurance...
Continuing to be the most original and resonant of the Marvel superhero franchises, the X-men...
Despite substandard animation, this brightly coloured sequel has a strong enough sense of both its...
The world is verging on an apocalyptic disaster as the mutants continue to engage in...