Artist:
Song title: The Way That I Love You
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

With his eleventh studio album 'The Way That I Love You' set to drop this year (just one year after his last album 'Sometimes It's Something, Sometimes It's Nothing at All', Passenger has unveiled a video for the album's title track and lead single.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Passenger - The Way That I...

Passenger - Let Her Go

Passenger - Share Your Air

Passenger - Let Her Go

Passenger, Walk You Home, Video

Passenger, Do What You Like, Video

Passenger, Wicked Mans Rest, Video Stream

Passenger - Table For One

Passenger - Things Youve Never Done