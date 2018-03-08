It's not uncommon for celebrities to get upset about magazines retouching their photos to change their body shapes or remove imperfections, but Paris Jackson has found herself having to tell her social media followers to stop with their fan edits when it comes to changing the colour of her skin.

Paris Jackson at the premiere of 'Gringo'

The 19-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe has politely requested her fans stop retouching her skintone after years of struggling to accept the colour that she is. As much as she enjoys the fan-art, it's less than flattering for her race to be digitally altered.

'I appreciate everything y'all make for me, I enjoy every single edit I see', she wrote on Twitter. 'But please stop lightening my skin to make me look more white. And please stop darkening my skin to make me look more mixed. I am what I am. I'm aware of what I look like and [I'm] finally happy with it.'

Her blonde hair, blue eyes and medium to fair skin tone may suggest that Paris is Caucasian, but father Michael - disregarding his vitiligo and medication that lightened his skin-tone - was in fact African-American, making Paris mixed race. Indeed, her appearance has been the subject of much contention over the years, with some suggesting that because her skin is so pale, she can't be Michael's biological daughter.

Whether this is true or not, it's never been proved and Paris has confessed in the past that she considers herself to be a black woman despite what others may see her as. 'Most people that don't know me call me white', she told Rolling Stone. 'I've got light skin and, especially since I've had my hair blonde, I look like I was born in Finland or something.'

Paris followed up her post on Twitter after the media started posting stories about it, writing: 'Me: "can u please....; Media: "SHE LASHED OUT AT HER FANS".' She also pinned a presumably fan-edited photo of herself with green skin on her feed.

The teen star is set to make her film debut in the forthcoming dark comedy 'Gringo', directed by Nash Edgerton and co-starring Joel Edgerton, Charlize Theron, David Oyelowo and Thandie Newton.