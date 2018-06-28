There may have been little love lost between King of Pop Michael Jackson and his allegedly cruel father, Joe Jackson, but it seems Michael’s daughter, Paris, had her own unique relationship with the patriarch as she penned a touching tribute to her late grandfather following his death.

Paris Jackson paid a beautiful tribute to her late grandfather who died aged 89

Joe, the famously tough brains behind the hugely successful Jackson 5 and the even-more successful solo career of his fifth son, Michael, passed away earlier this week at the age of 89.

Soon after news broke that Joe had died from pancreatic cancer on Wednesday (27 June), Paris, 20, took to Instagram to share a touching tribute and reveal she made him 'promise' he would visit her as a ghost before his passing.

Captioning a picture of them holding hands on his hospital bed, she said: "Spending those last few moments with you were everything.

MORE: Paris Jackson Scrubs Graffiti Off Father's Walk Of Fame Star

"Being able to tell you everything I needed to tell you before saying goodbye was such a blessing.

"Everyone that came to visit you, came with love, respect, and so much pride in their hearts for you.

"You are the first true Jackson. The legend that started it all. None of us would be anywhere near where we’re at if it weren’t for you.

"You are the strongest man I know. Your life’s work will go down in history, as will you, to be known as one of the greatest patriarchs to ever live."

MORE: Paris Jackson Wants Fans To Stop Editing Her Skin Colour On Photos

Paris' father Michael - who had monster hits including Thriller, Beat It and The Man In The Mirror - died on June 25, 2009.

After his shock passing, Paris and her brothers, Prince and Blanket, went to live with their grandmother Katherine.

Joe Jackson and his wife had been living apart for the past few years following a tumultuous 69-year relationship during which Jackson fathered a love child, had multiple affairs and was accused of abusing the couple's children.

Rumours of physical abuse have always plagued the father-of-11 after Michael claimed his dad would beat him and he would feel physically sick every time he saw him.