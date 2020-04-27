TV star Paris Hilton has told Charli XCX that she's trademarked a new word.
Paris Hilton has trademarked a new word.
The 39-year-old heiress revealed her new slang word to pop star Charli XCX during a Zoom chat, likening her new creation to her iconic ''That's hot'' catchphrase.
Charli, 27, told 'The Candy Shop' on Apple Music: ''This week, I did an absolutely epic Zoom conference.
''I did a Zoom conference with Leigh-Anne Pinnock from Little Mix and the one and only iconic Paris Hilton. And she told me that she has trademarked a brand new word called sliving, which is a cross between slaying and living.''
Charli then provided a snippet from their conversation.
Talking about their cooking skills during the lockdown, the 'Boom Clap' hitmaker said: ''I'm really not very good. I'm not a good cook, but I'm trying. What's your speciality? What's your go to dish?''
Paris replied: ''Sliving lasagne.''
Asked what sliving lasagne actually is, she continued: ''Sliving lasagne. It's basically my recipe and it's the best.''
Then, Charli asked: ''What's sliving?''
And Paris responded: ''Sliving is my new word that I trademarked. It's the new, 'That's hot'. It means slaying and living your best life in one word.''
Paris - who has already registered her ''That's hot'' catchphrase as a trademark - subsequently described Charli as a ''sliver''.
The pop star responded: ''I'm a sliver? I want to be one. Oh my God. Is 'That's hot' over? Are you done with, 'That's hot'?''
In reply, Paris explained: ''No, I'll never be over, 'That's hot'. 'That's hot' and sliving.''
Meanwhile, Paris previously admitted she actually stole the phrase ''That's hot'' from her sister Nicky.
She confessed: '''That's hot' is something that my sister actually always used to say, but I trademarked it and I own it. Sorry, Nicky.''
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
At last count, summer 2005 has approximately 2,005 remakes on the slate, from a re-imagined...