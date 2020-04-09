Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton-Rothschild's family have donated $10 million towards coronavirus relief efforts.

The Hilton hoteliers are giving $5 million towards healthcare clinics in Los Angeles to fund personal protective equipment, including hand sanitiser and testing kits, and to ''cover expenses related to developing and implementing a COVID-19 response plan to care for individuals experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles County''.

Whilst the rest will go towards countries in Africa, where the healthcare systems are not up to standard.

A press release added that ''about half will go toward protecting the homeless population in Los Angeles, with the other half focused on helping African countries prepare for a pending outbreak.''

The money is coming from The Hilton Foundation - which was launched in 1944 by the late Hilton Hotels founder, Conrad N. Hilton, Paris and Nicky's great-grandfather.

A large number of celebrities have donated to the Covid-19 relief efforts.

Sir Elton John has made sizeable donations, including $8 million from his 'Living Room Concert For America', and $1 million to protect HIV patients from the respiratory disease.

Rihanna and Jay-Z have each donated $1 million to fight the virus.

The 'Diamonds' singer previously announced her Clara Lionel Foundation will give $5 million in grants to people working against the disease on the frontline, and made the additional sum available, which was matched by the '99 Problems' hitmaker's own eponymous Shawn Carter Foundation.

The $2 million will help to support undocumented workers, imprisoned, elderly and homeless people, and the children of health workers and first responders in both Los Angeles and New York City.

Whilst Arnold Schwarzenegger has donated $1 million to help assist first responders.

And Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul followed in Ryan Reynolds' footsteps by donating 30 per cent of the sale of each bottle of their spirit Dos Hombres to out-of-work bartenders.