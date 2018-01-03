There's some happy news for Paris Hilton as she announces that she is now engaged to partner Chris Zylka - and they got the special moment all on camera. The pair were skiing in Aspen when Chris proposed, and fans are stunned by the size of the ring.

Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka at the inaugural fundraising gala for the Fred Hollows Foundation

The 36-year-old socialite and heiress was on a ski trip in Colorado with her boyfriend, actor and model Chris Zylka, when he got down on one knee and popped the question. They were posing for photos all the time so they managed to get snapshots of the romantic gesture.

'I am so excited to be engaged to the love of my life and my best friend', Paris told People. 'I have never felt so happy, safe and loved. He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairytales really do exist!'

The pair have known each other for eight years having first met at an Oscars party, but they only started seeing each again two years ago and made their relationship public just last year.

'Ever since our first date I knew there was something special about him', she said. 'I have never in my life met a man so loyal, dedicated, and loving. I knew right from the start that I wanted to be with him forever.'

As for the ring, it's a 20-carat tear-drop diamond rock that looks almost too big to be allowed. Reports have alleged that it's worth a massive $2 million. 'The ring was so gorgeous and sparkling', Paris shares. 'I was shaking as I put it on. It is the most beautiful ring that I have ever seen!'

It's not the first romantic surprise Chris has presented Paris with recently. Back in July, he got a large tattoo of her first name in the Disney font on his forearm, just to solidify their fairytale-like love.

'Paris is the most beautiful and incredible woman both inside and out', Chris told People. 'I feel like the luckiest man in the world to be marrying my dream girl. I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together.'