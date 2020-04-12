Paris Hilton is to DJ a virtual festival to raise money for coronavirus relief efforts.
Paris Hilton is to DJ a virtual festival to raise money for coronavirus relief efforts.
The 'Nothing In This World' hitmaker will perform a DJ set at Triller festival to raise money to help those on the front line, working to fight the pandemic.
She shared: ''Can't wait to perform for you all this weekend during #HomeQuarantine! ... I'll be performing from home for @TrillerVids Virtual Music Festival #TrillerFest with this amazing lineup! @SnoopDogg, @MarshmelloMusic, @Migos, @PitBull, @WyclefJean, @DonDiablo, @ChanelWestCoast @RubyRose & over 100 other artists to raise donations for #MusicCares #NoKidHungry & driving donations for those deeply affected by Covid-19. #Triller #StayHome #Complex ... Click link in my bio for your FREE pass to #TrillerFest (sic)''
Meanwhile, Paris previously revealed he wants to live forever as she is concerned that ''nothing'' happens after death, which would be ''boring''.
She said: ''Death scares me because I don't know what happens. I just don't want it to be nothing because that would be so boring. I'm trying to figure out a way - freezing myself or inventing the fountain of youth pill - so people could live forever, like that movie 'Death Becomes Her.'''
And Paris feels she is struggling to shake off her ditsy image.
She explained: ''What most people don't know is that it was a character that I came up with for the show and created for several reasons. I had so much fun doing it and I love being able to prove people differently today.''
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
At last count, summer 2005 has approximately 2,005 remakes on the slate, from a re-imagined...