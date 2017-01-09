Paramore's Hayley Williams found writing their fifth album was not an ''easy task''.

The rock duo, which is now comprised of the flame-haired beauty and guitarist Taylor York, have revealed they have been working on a follow up to their self-titled 2013 LP for a year and found it difficult starting afresh with their new music.

Williams took to her Instagram account to share the problems she faced and the troublesome journey to creating their latest compilation.

Alongside a picture of the two band members, 28-year-old Williams wrote: ''about a year ago, we began writing & demoing songs for #5 / / / following up our self-titled album didn't seem like it was going to be an easy task and, unsurprisingly, it was not. the problem about comparing yourself to... yourself... is that even though it's better than looking elsewhere, you're still looking in the wrong direction. for me, it wasn't until i trusted that the past is finished with me that i could go looking for what's next. our pasts can be a great comforter, or a horror movie; a noose, or a shield... but it is ''past'' for a reason. after a rest, we have to go looking for what's supposed to come after that. - h (sic)''