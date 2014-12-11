Artist:
Song title: One Day
Time: 5.08
Year: 2014
Genre(s): Pop
Label: Atlantic Records

'One Day' is the latest single from Paolo Nutini, taken from his hit third studio album 'Caustic Love' released earlier this year through Atlantic Records. The album is certified platinum and topped UK charts upon its release.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Paolo Nutini - One Day Video

Paolo Nutini - Coming Up Easy

Paolo Nutini, These Streets, Video Stream

Paolo Nutini, Jenny Dont Be Hasty,...

Paolo Nutini, Last Request, Video Stream

Paolo Nutini, New Shoes, Video

Paolo Nutini - Candy